First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.45

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $43.45 and traded as low as $36.36. First Internet Bancorp shares last traded at $36.52, with a volume of 20,678 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on INBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised First Internet Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $349.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.72.

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $32.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 4.89%.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker bought 30,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.42 per share, with a total value of $1,092,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,296,800.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aasif M. Bade bought 5,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.60 per share, for a total transaction of $188,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,314 shares in the company, valued at $275,006.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

