First Merchants Corp Acquires 184 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $57.81 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $54.20 and a twelve month high of $65.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.48.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

In other Alliant Energy news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,810. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

