First Merchants Corp Buys 98 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,030,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $765,163,000 after buying an additional 73,315 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,552,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $585,009,000 after buying an additional 70,850 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,509,000 after purchasing an additional 133,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 555,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $229.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.37 and a 52-week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.00.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

