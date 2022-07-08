First Merchants Corp Buys New Holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 93,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,215,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 70,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Shares of SCHY opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.88. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $26.49.

