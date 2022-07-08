First Merchants Corp Decreases Holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,732,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,080,000 after buying an additional 162,857 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,667,000 after buying an additional 437,816 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,085,000 after acquiring an additional 587,649 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,914,000 after acquiring an additional 51,641 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,042,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,078,000 after acquiring an additional 65,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELV opened at $478.83 on Friday. Elevance Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $533.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $487.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $474.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELV. Loop Capital began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.05.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

