First Merchants Corp Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

First Merchants Corp decreased its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Masimo by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Masimo by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $137.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.98. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $112.07 and a 52 week high of $305.21.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $304.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.04 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

MASI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.60.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

