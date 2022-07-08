First Merchants Corp Has $12.37 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First Merchants Corp lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.0% of First Merchants Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.73.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $514.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $482.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.28. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

