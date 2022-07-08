First Merchants Corp Purchases 3,704 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

First Merchants Corp boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 266.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 939 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 240.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $594.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.70.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $497.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $525.57. The firm has a market cap of $99.64 billion, a PE ratio of 451.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total transaction of $354,857.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $101,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,324,386. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

