First Merchants Corp Sells 350 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

First Merchants Corp reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,903,000 after acquiring an additional 379,178 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,177,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,307,000 after acquiring an additional 217,701 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,537,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,701,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after acquiring an additional 799,609 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,422,000. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $56.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.70 and its 200 day moving average is $60.50. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AFL. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.09.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

