First Merchants Corp Sells 593 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

First Merchants Corp cut its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in American Water Works by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in American Water Works by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $153.23 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.45 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.96 and its 200-day moving average is $157.05.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.22.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

