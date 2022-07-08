First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Shares of First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $743.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. First Mid Bancshares has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $45.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.19.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $64.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.60 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 24.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.29%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 10.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

