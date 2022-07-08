First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.21

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 154188 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.20 price objective on shares of First Mining Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

The stock has a market cap of C$149.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.27.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. It holds a portfolio of 8 mineral assets located in Canada and the United States, as well as has an option to acquire an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties located in northwestern Ontario.

