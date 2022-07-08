First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 81.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals to C$34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.58.

TSE:FM traded down C$1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$24.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,038,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,243. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$20.67 and a 1 year high of C$45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.55 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.1199999 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

