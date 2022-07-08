First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) vs. Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Head-To-Head Analysis

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares First Solar and Micron Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Solar 8.68% 3.68% 2.94% Micron Technology 30.61% 21.91% 16.45%

This table compares First Solar and Micron Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Solar $2.92 billion 2.68 $468.69 million $2.01 36.55 Micron Technology $27.71 billion 2.38 $5.86 billion $8.77 6.81

Micron Technology has higher revenue and earnings than First Solar. Micron Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

First Solar has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micron Technology has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First Solar and Micron Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Solar 3 12 6 0 2.14 Micron Technology 1 4 21 1 2.81

First Solar presently has a consensus price target of $86.97, suggesting a potential upside of 18.39%. Micron Technology has a consensus price target of $87.42, suggesting a potential upside of 46.39%. Given Micron Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Micron Technology is more favorable than First Solar.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.4% of First Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Micron Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of First Solar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Micron Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Micron Technology beats First Solar on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Solar (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc. provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The company was formerly known as First Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to First Solar, Inc. in 2006. First Solar, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Micron Technology (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels. The company offers memory products for the cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets, as well as for smartphone and other mobile-device markets; SSDs and component-level solutions for the enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer storage markets; other discrete storage products in component and wafers; and memory and storage products for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. It markets its products through its direct sales force, independent sales representatives, distributors, and retailers; and web-based customer direct sales channel, as well as through channel and distribution partners. Micron Technology, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

