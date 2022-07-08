First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FVC) Trading Up 0%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FVC – Get Rating) shares were up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.67 and last traded at $33.60. Approximately 27,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 26,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.59.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.12.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.