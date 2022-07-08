First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEP) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEP – Get Rating) fell 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.37 and last traded at $29.58. 30,242 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 86,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.80.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.85.
