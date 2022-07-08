First Trust International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:FPXI) Shares Down 0.7%

First Trust International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:FPXI – Get Rating) shares were down 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.48 and last traded at $42.87. Approximately 30,570 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 130,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.16.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.21.

