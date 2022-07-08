First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXG) Trading 0.2% Higher

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.97 and last traded at $25.78. 89,275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 382,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.58.
