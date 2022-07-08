FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Stock Price Down 0%

FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $74.38 and last traded at $74.40. Approximately 13,967 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 94,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.41.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.95.

Get FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAVI. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 18.3% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.