Flux (FLUX) Price Reaches $0.44 on Major Exchanges

Flux (FLUX) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 8th. During the last week, Flux has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Flux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flux has a total market cap of $105.64 million and $7.08 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.48 or 0.00271671 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00076067 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00078718 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002430 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux (CRYPTO:FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 238,103,030 coins. Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official website is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

