Formation Fi (FORM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $74,273.00

Formation Fi (FORM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Formation Fi has a market capitalization of $317,399.74 and $74,273.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Formation Fi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Formation Fi alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00113270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004567 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.92 or 0.00767316 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015261 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00032792 BTC.

Formation Fi Coin Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Formation Fi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Formation Fi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Formation Fi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Formation Fi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Formation Fi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Formation Fi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.