Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.63- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of FWRD opened at $92.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $125.71.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. Forward Air had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $466.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FWRD. Stifel Nicolaus raised Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air during the first quarter valued at $5,304,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Forward Air by 12.5% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 25,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Forward Air during the first quarter valued at $197,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Forward Air during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Forward Air by 163.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

