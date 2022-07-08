Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.63- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of FWRD opened at $92.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $125.71.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. Forward Air had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $466.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on FWRD. Stifel Nicolaus raised Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air during the first quarter valued at $5,304,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Forward Air by 12.5% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 25,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Forward Air during the first quarter valued at $197,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Forward Air during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Forward Air by 163.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.
Forward Air Company Profile (Get Rating)
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
