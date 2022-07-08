FPX Nickel (CVE:FPX) Stock Price Down 4%

FPX Nickel Corp. (CVE:FPX – Get Rating) was down 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. Approximately 24,964 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 189,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.63. The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$104.69 million and a PE ratio of -25.53.
