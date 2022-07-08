Frankly (CVE:TLK) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.44

Frankly Inc. (CVE:TLK – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.44 and traded as low as C$0.38. Frankly shares last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 174,000 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$14.63 million and a PE ratio of 4.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.44.

Frankly Company Profile (CVE:TLK)

Frankly Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated software platform for brands and media companies primarily in the United States. The company creates, distributes, analyzes, and monetizes content across various digital properties through Web, mobile, and television. It also offers sources for national and local advertising.

