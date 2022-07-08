Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Trading 0.5% Higher

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $19.60. 233 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fraport from €57.00 ($59.38) to €54.00 ($56.25) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fraport from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €50.00 ($52.08) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. HSBC raised shares of Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fraport from €65.00 ($67.71) to €57.00 ($59.38) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fraport has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Get Fraport alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.81.

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.