Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.04

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.04 and last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 10185 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FNLPF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 750 ($9.08) to GBX 780 ($9.45) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($10.90) to GBX 850 ($10.29) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Peel Hunt downgraded Fresnillo to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,225 ($14.83) target price (up previously from GBX 1,175 ($14.23)) on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $951.67.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

