FTAC Athena Acquisition (NASDAQ:FTAA) Shares Down 0.1%

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. 100,607 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83.

Get FTAC Athena Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTAA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition by 39.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FTAC Athena Acquisition by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 673,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition by 2,162.9% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 46,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 44,339 shares during the period.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Athena Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Athena Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.