Fundamentun LLC Boosts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fundamentun LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,512 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,333,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,702,000 after acquiring an additional 214,617 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,423,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,402,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,162,000 after acquiring an additional 166,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PM. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $94.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.48. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $147.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

