Fundamentun LLC Has $203,000 Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Fundamentun LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 208,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,220,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,895,000 after purchasing an additional 117,086 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,113,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,790,000.

FIXD opened at $46.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.44. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $54.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%.

