Fundamentun LLC Makes New Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $74.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.20. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.