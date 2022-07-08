FUNToken Tops One Day Volume of $6.31 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 8th. FUNToken has a total market cap of $85.08 million and $6.31 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FUNToken has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One FUNToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FUNToken alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004579 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,748.15 or 0.99985433 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00008980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002730 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken (FUN) is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUNToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUNToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.