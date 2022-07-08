Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) and Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Head-To-Head Contrast

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) and Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and Candel Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Candel Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Fusion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 621.78%. Candel Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 327.73%. Given Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Fusion Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Candel Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.3% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Candel Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fusion Pharmaceuticals and Candel Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Pharmaceuticals $1.44 million 76.45 -$81.05 million ($1.94) -1.31 Candel Therapeutics $130,000.00 748.23 -$36.12 million ($2.13) -1.59

Candel Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fusion Pharmaceuticals. Candel Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fusion Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fusion Pharmaceuticals and Candel Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Pharmaceuticals -4,119.85% -34.87% -32.13% Candel Therapeutics -29,132.26% -29.17% -13.57%

Summary

Fusion Pharmaceuticals beats Candel Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors. Its lead product candidate is FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor. The company is also conducting additional preclinical studies of FPI-1434 in combination with approved checkpoint inhibitors and DNA damage response inhibitors to further assess the anti-tumor activity, and dosing schedule and pharmacodynamics of the combinations. In addition, it is progressing its earlier-stage product candidate, FPI-1966 into clinical development for the treatment of head and neck, and bladder cancers expressing fibroblast growth factor receptor. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca UK Limited to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize alpha-emitting radiopharmaceuticals and combination therapies for the treatment of cancer. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

About Candel Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Candel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma. It also develops CAN-3110, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma. The company was formerly known as Advantagene, Inc. and changed its name to Candel Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Needham, Massachusetts.

