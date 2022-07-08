GCN Coin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (GCN)

GCN Coin (GCN) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $26,784.26 and $3.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000326 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00026768 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00241674 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002171 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000917 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000708 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

