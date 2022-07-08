GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €36.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) has been assigned a €36.00 ($37.50) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.54% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($43.75) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($47.92) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($45.83) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($35.42) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($41.67) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €33.79 ($35.20) on Wednesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €31.97 ($33.30) and a fifty-two week high of €48.55 ($50.57). The business has a 50-day moving average of €35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of €38.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

