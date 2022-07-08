GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €36.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) has been assigned a €36.00 ($37.50) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.54% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($43.75) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($47.92) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($45.83) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($35.42) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($41.67) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €33.79 ($35.20) on Wednesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €31.97 ($33.30) and a fifty-two week high of €48.55 ($50.57). The business has a 50-day moving average of €35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of €38.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.