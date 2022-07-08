GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €29.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2022

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) has been assigned a €29.00 ($30.21) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €39.00 ($40.63) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($43.75) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($43.75) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €42.00 ($43.75) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($52.08) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of G1A traded up €0.61 ($0.64) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €33.79 ($35.20). 411,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €31.97 ($33.30) and a 1-year high of €48.55 ($50.57). The business has a fifty day moving average of €35.51 and a 200-day moving average of €38.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion and a PE ratio of 18.98.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.