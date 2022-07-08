GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €29.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) has been assigned a €29.00 ($30.21) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €39.00 ($40.63) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($43.75) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($43.75) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €42.00 ($43.75) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($52.08) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of G1A traded up €0.61 ($0.64) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €33.79 ($35.20). 411,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €31.97 ($33.30) and a 1-year high of €48.55 ($50.57). The business has a fifty day moving average of €35.51 and a 200-day moving average of €38.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion and a PE ratio of 18.98.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

