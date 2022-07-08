General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in General Mills by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.55.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $76.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $76.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In other General Mills news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,302 shares of company stock valued at $6,349,584. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

