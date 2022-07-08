Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $48.54

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.54 and last traded at $49.32, with a volume of 194573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genesco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

The firm has a market cap of $689.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.53 and a 200-day moving average of $62.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.53. Genesco had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $520.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Genesco by 45.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Genesco by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

