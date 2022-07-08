Genesis Shards (GS) Price Reaches $0.0141

Genesis Shards (GS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 7th. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $169,301.40 and approximately $638.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00122195 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004549 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.31 or 0.00766018 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00015388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00033313 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Shards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

