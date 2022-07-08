GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Trading Up 4.7%

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.26 and last traded at $12.26. Approximately 6,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 101,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GHRS shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of GH Research from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GH Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.54.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68.

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. On average, research analysts anticipate that GH Research PLC will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in GH Research by 31,790.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GH Research during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GH Research by 249.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of GH Research by 278.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GH Research during the 4th quarter worth $3,168,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

