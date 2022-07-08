GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Trading Up 4.7%

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.26 and last traded at $12.26. Approximately 6,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 101,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GHRS shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of GH Research from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GH Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.54.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in GH Research by 31,790.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GH Research during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GH Research by 249.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of GH Research by 278.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GH Research during the 4th quarter worth $3,168,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS)
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
