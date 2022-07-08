Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 700 Price Target at Barclays

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) received a GBX 700 ($8.48) price objective from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 62.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.66) price objective on Glencore in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Glencore from GBX 630 ($7.63) to GBX 640 ($7.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 560 ($6.78) target price on Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.02) to GBX 560 ($6.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($9.02) target price on Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 593.85 ($7.19).

Shares of Glencore stock traded down GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 431.35 ($5.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,659,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,164,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 483.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 458.45. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 290.96 ($3.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 548.30 ($6.64). The company has a market capitalization of £56.56 billion and a PE ratio of 1,391.45.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

