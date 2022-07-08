Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $5.07

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.07, but opened at $5.21. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 102 shares trading hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62. The stock has a market cap of $879.23 million, a PE ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 0.56.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.93 million for the quarter.
Global Blue Group Company Profile (NYSE:GB)
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS).
