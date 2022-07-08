Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $5.07

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.07, but opened at $5.21. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 102 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62. The stock has a market cap of $879.23 million, a PE ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 0.56.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.93 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Blue Group stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Global Blue Group Holding AG ( NYSE:GB Get Rating ) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,752,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,618 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 1.52% of Global Blue Group worth $17,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Blue Group Company Profile (NYSE:GB)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS).

