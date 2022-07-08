Global X E-Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EBIZ) Trading Down 2.3%

Global X E-Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EBIZ – Get Rating) traded down 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.12 and last traded at $17.21. 3,469 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 48,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.61.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.45.

