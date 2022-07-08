Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:FINX) Trading Down 0%

Shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:FINX – Get Rating) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.03 and last traded at $22.16. Approximately 148,696 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 335,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.71.
