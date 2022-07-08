Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,327 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $11,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period.

BATS:PFFD opened at $21.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.97. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $25.77.

