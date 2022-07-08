GoHelpFund (HELP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,782.00

GoHelpFund (HELP) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last seven days, GoHelpFund has traded 235.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoHelpFund has a total market capitalization of $5,335.05 and $3,782.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoHelpFund coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00109222 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004551 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 42.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.95 or 0.00523468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00015077 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00032533 BTC.

GoHelpFund Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 coins. GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com . GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoHelpFund’s official website is gohelpfund.com

Buying and Selling GoHelpFund

