Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Trading 2.9% Higher

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $3.17. 11,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,813,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.05 to $4.95 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.68.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94. The firm has a market cap of $649.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $616.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

