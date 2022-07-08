Gold Poker (GPKR) Trading Down 44% Over Last 7 Days

Gold Poker (GPKR) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Gold Poker coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $3,442.42 and approximately $26.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded down 44% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00111775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 57% against the dollar and now trades at $159.31 or 0.00730347 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015338 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000317 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

