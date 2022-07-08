Goldcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $4.23 Million (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and $13,547.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0968 or 0.00000445 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 485.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00026296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00237813 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002115 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000946 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000757 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.