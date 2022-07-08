Gouws Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Gouws Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares during the quarter. Oshkosh comprises about 1.7% of Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,301,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,732 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 379,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,825,000 after buying an additional 224,543 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,211,000 after buying an additional 192,302 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 181.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,423,000 after buying an additional 168,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.77.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $82.00 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $78.68 and a 1-year high of $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

