Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) fell 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.86. 181,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 230,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRCL. BTIG Research began coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Gracell Biotechnologies from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $328.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of -2.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 9.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Gracell Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:GRCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRCL. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Frazier Management LLC lifted its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,654,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,996,000 after buying an additional 803,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 11,589 shares in the last quarter.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.